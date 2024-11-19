Man wielding knife shot after argument on Broad Street Line platform, SEPTA says

A man was shot after an argument on a subway platform in Philadelphia on Tuesday, SEPTA said.

Police said two men were arguing on the Center City subway platform at the Lombard-South station for the Broad Street Line. One man had a gun and the other had a knife.

The man with the gun shot the other man near the steps on the platform.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody and recovered a gun from the scene.

More information on the shooting victim's condition was not immediately available.

It wasn't clear what led to the argument or what charges the shooter would face.