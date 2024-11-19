Watch CBS News
Man wielding knife shot after argument on Broad Street Line platform, SEPTA says

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man was shot after an argument on a subway platform in Philadelphia on Tuesday, SEPTA said.

Police said two men were arguing on the Center City subway platform at the Lombard-South station for the Broad Street Line. One man had a gun and the other had a knife.

The man with the gun shot the other man near the steps on the platform.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody and recovered a gun from the scene.

More information on the shooting victim's condition was not immediately available.

It wasn't clear what led to the argument or what charges the shooter would face.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

