SEPTA Santa Express back for another year

SEPTA Santa Express is back for the holiday season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday displays underway all over Philly and our region.

SEPTA's Santa Express is back for the season. Festivities started at 10 a.m. at NRG Station in South Philly.

Then, a train covered with holiday decorations will leave NRG and arrive at City Hall.

At Dilworth Park outside City Hall, Santa will be available for greetings and Christmas requests from kids.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 10:47 AM

