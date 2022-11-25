SEPTA Santa Express back for another year

SEPTA Santa Express is back for the holiday season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's the most wonderful time of the year, with holiday displays underway all over Philly and our region.

SEPTA's Santa Express is back for the season. Festivities started at 10 a.m. at NRG Station in South Philly.

Then, a train covered with holiday decorations will leave NRG and arrive at City Hall.

On Assignment @CBSPhiladelphia / Big white bearded man w red suit arrives via @SEPTA at City Hall, puts on skates and takes a few trips around the ice high fiving youngsters and making promises along the way / @SEPTA_SOCIAL / 📷 @storyrd pic.twitter.com/47Mx6zyiYN — Brad Nau (@storyrd) November 25, 2022

At Dilworth Park outside City Hall, Santa will be available for greetings and Christmas requests from kids.

