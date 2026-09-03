SEPTA to receive $13.3 million in federal funding to modernize Regional Rail

SEPTA is receiving a federal grant worth more than $13 million to replace its aging Silverliner IV Regional Rail fleet, Democratic U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle announced Monday.

The next-generation Silverliner VI cars are expected to improve reliability and energy efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, enhance accessibility and provide an improved experience for Regional Rail riders.

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania approved a long-term transportation plan that includes a $2 billion project to replace SEPTA's 218 Silverliner IV rail cars.

The transit authority is working to replace its 230-car Silverliner IV fleet as part of a long-term modernization of its Regional Rail system.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited a SEPTA facility in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia Thursday to announce the investment.

"Regional Rail is essential for thousands of people across Philadelphia and southeastern Pennsylvania," Boyle said in a statement. "The Silverliner IV cars have served our region for half a century, and this federal investment will help SEPTA move forward with replacing this aging fleet with modern and accessible trains."

The money comes from the Federal Transit Administration's vehicle replacement grant program and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.