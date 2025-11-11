Some SEPTA Regional Rail trains canceled for 3rd straight day as inspection deadline looms

For the third straight day, some SEPTA Regional Rail trains are canceled Wednesday as the transit agency continues to inspect railcars due to a federal order.

The Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail lines have had trips canceled Monday and Tuesday, leaving riders frustrated in what's been a hectic few months for SEPTA.

SEPTA is short on railcars because the Federal Railroad Administration ordered the Philadelphia-based transit agency to inspect its 223 Silverliner IV railcars after five fires on the model since February. A SEPTA spokesperson told CBS News Philadelphia earlier Tuesday that 204 railcars have been inspected, and 73 have returned to service. They added that SEPTA has only had two additional cancellations, but riders should expect delays.

SEPTA's deadline to complete the inspections is on Friday. The FRA initially gave SEPTA until Oct. 31 to complete inspections of the railcars, but that was extended.

SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer previously said that customers should expect service disruptions on Regional Rail through the end of the calendar year, but service will improve as more railcars are sent back into service.

The order from the FRA comes amid the ongoing SEPTA funding crisis. The transit agency was recently forced to delay several purchases and projects because of its budget.

SEPTA is asking all riders to check its app for the most up-to-date information.