SEPTA cancels some trips on 3 Regional Rail lines Monday amid inspection stemming from federal order

SEPTA says multiple trips on the Airport, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail lines will be canceled Monday amid a railcar shortage due to a federal order.

SEPTA is currently inspecting its Silverliner IV railcars after the Federal Railroad Administration ordered the Philadelphia-based transit agency to inspect the 223-railcar fleet following five fires on the model since February.

The 9411, 412, 425, 802, 809 and 814 trains in the peak morning on the Airport, Fox Chase, and Chestnut Hill West Regional Rail lines Monday are canceled, according to SEPTA.

The 9426, 9435, 436, 449, 9450, 9459, 460, 473, 821, 826, 833, 838, 845, 850, 857 and 862 on the aforementioned lines will be canceled later in the day, SEPTA said.

SEPTA said there will be fewer cars for each train Monday, which will cause crowded conditions and skipped stations, especially closer to Center City.

The Federal Railroad Administration initially gave SEPTA until Oct. 31 to complete an inspection of these railcars, but that deadline was extended until Friday. SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said at the end of October that the transit authority expects to finish the inspections by the Nov. 14 deadline.

SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer previously said that customers should expect service disruptions on Regional Rail through the end of the calendar year, but service will improve as more railcars are sent back into service.

The order from the FRA comes amid the ongoing SEPTA funding crisis. The transit agency was recently forced to delay several purchases and projects because of its budget.