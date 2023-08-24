Watch CBS News
SEPTA Regional Rail schedule changes coming to most lines

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get ready ready for some changes if you ride SEPTA's Regional Rail. The regional public transportation authority said it's adjusting most Regional Rail schedules starting Sunday.

SEPTA said the changes will impact Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, West Trenton and Wilmington/Newark Lines.

The biggest change is on the Wilmington-Newark Line for bridge repairs.

SEPTA is also cutting midday service on the Chestnut Hill East Line.

The schedules are being changed on the Chestnut Hill West Line as students head back to school.

