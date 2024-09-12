Philadelphia councilmembers urge state to provide additional funding for SEPTA amid budget shortfall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City leaders in Philadelphia said they have 240 million reasons to be concerned about SEPTA's future. That number represents the amount of money the transit agency is short in its operating budget.

SEPTA said fares could increase by 30% and service could be cut by 20% by early next year if lawmakers don't act.

"Concerning. It's very concerning," said Doha Ibrahim, a junior at Temple University.

Ibrahim said she uses SEPTA to get to and from school. She said she's worried about the potential changes and how they will impact her.

"For me, it's like a big deal right now," she said. "What am I supposed to do if there is going to be an increase?" she said.

Ibrahim joined Philadelphia City Councilmembers, representatives from SEPTA and transit advocates during a news conference at City Hall Thursday. They're calling on lawmakers in Harrisburg to pass Gov. Josh Shapiro's proposed plan that would generate an additional $282 million per year for all transit systems, including $161 million for SEPTA.

"We cannot afford SEPTA to cut service, and we cannot afford SEPTA to raise its fares," said Councilman Jeffery Young Jr.

Ken Lawrence, the head of SEPTA's board, attended the news conference. He thanked the state for a one-time payment of $46 million, calling it a good first step, but not nearly enough to help address its $240 million budget shortfall.

"[The $46 million] might have run out already," he said. "It was a drop in the bucket. It's not what we asked for."

SEPTA already announced earlier this month plans to do away with fare discounts to help increase revenue. The change means SEPTA Key cardholders and people who pay with credit and debit cards would no longer be charged $2 for a ride and instead pay the full fare of $2.50.

The price changes are subject to a vote from SEPTA's board. There will be public hearings on the proposed changes before the board meets.

The cuts and fare increases that are expected if state lawmakers do not act would be in addition to the proposed fare increases.

"I consider funding SEPTA and mass transit to be a significant need," Shapiro said.

The governor called funding SEPTA a priority for him and his administration on Thursday. He is also pushing for something to get done.

"What I'm not interested in is nothing happening," he said. "SEPTA needs help, and our mass transit agencies need help across the state.

Philadelphia councilmembers are hoping this issue gets resolved soon. Lawmakers return to Harrisburg later this month.