SEPTA partnership to raise awareness on human trafficking

PHILDELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA passengers can expect to see a new phone number on their next ride.

The transit agency announced Tuesday morning that it will start displaying the National Human Trafficking Hotline on all of its digital screens. The number is 888-373-7888. The signs that are promoting the hotline are now a part of SEPTA's standard sign package for all transit and regional rail stations.

This act is in partnership with Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and the Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania and Delaware to raise awareness on human trafficking.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Pennsylvania ranks ninth in the nation for most reported cases of human trafficking.