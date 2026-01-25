SEPTA, NJ Transit, Philadelphia International plan to ramp up to normal service Monday

After more than 9 inches of snow fell in Philadelphia on Sunday, the region will need some time to get back to normal. SEPTA, New Jersey Transit and Philadelphia International Airport will be open Monday, officials say, but customers may still face cancellations, delays and disruptions as they ramp up to normal operations.

SEPTA plans to ramp up operations Monday

A SEPTA spokesperson said Sunday night that disruptions on the transit system are likely to continue Monday.

Regional Rail, Bus, Access Paratransit and Metro Routes T and G (city trolleys), which were all suspended Sunday, will resume gradually on Monday as conditions allow, according to SEPTA. Once trains are up and running, Regional Rail will follow a Saturday schedule, and Metro will follow a Monday schedule.

The Market-Frankford (L), Broad Street (B), Suburban Trolleys (D) and the Norristown High Speed Line (M) continued to operate during the storm, but riders could see disruptions and delays on Monday.

Riders can use the SEPTA app or check SEPTA.org for updates.

NJ Transit plans phased-in approach

New Jersey transit plans to gradually restore normal service on Monday, an announcement from the agency said.

Newark Light Rail, Hudson-Bergen Light Rail, and River Line are set to operate on a weekday schedule on Monday, but officials said customers could see delays and cancellations as operations ramp up.

NJ Transit will gradually get buses and Access Link services up and running as conditions allow.

Crews will be working overnight to check on infrastructure and make sure NJ Transit and Amtrak's Northeast Corridor are prepared to reopen.

Riders should check NJTransit.com or the NJ Transit app for the latest.

Crews keep the runways clear at Philadelphia International Airport. Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport

At Philadelphia International Airport, 652 flights were canceled Sunday, with the last departure happening around 10:30 a.m. Still, officials with the Philadelphia Department of Aviation said crews were out all day plowing the runways, sidewalks and roadways around the airport.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, 125 Monday flights are already canceled.

All TSA checkpoints will be open for their regular hours Monday, officials said. Travelers should check with their airlines for updates.

Amtrak Keystone Service canceled through 10 a.m.

Amtrak Keystone trains are canceled through 10 a.m. Monday.

Customers can rebook or request refunds on Amtrak.com, in the Amtrak mobile app or by calling at 1-800-USA-RAIL.