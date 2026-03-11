SEPTA plans to revamp bus network in Philadelphia with 2 new routes, additional service, some cuts

SEPTA has shared new details about its timeline for revamping Philadelphia's bus system.

The "New Bus Network," formerly called the "Bus Revolution," is the transit authority's first comprehensive redesign of the system in its six-decade history. The goal of the changes is to make the bus network more efficient, more reliable and easier to navigate, according to an announcement from SEPTA on Wednesday.

The plan adds service to the bus network, including two new routes and new late-night and weekend trips, SEPTA said. When the plan is fully implemented, a total of 29 bus routes will offer a trip every 15 minutes or less, seven days a week, an increase from the eight routes that currently offer that.

One of the new routes, 72, will connect Cedarbrook Plaza and the Frankfort Transit Center with an east-west ride along Cheltenham Avenue.

The new Route 76 will provide north-south service from Crescentville to Fishtown and into Center City along Columbus Boulevard.

SEPTA also plans to eliminate multiple routes it says are redundant and less popular.

SEPTA is set to enact the changes in phases starting this summer.

Phase 1: August 2026

Add Routes 72 and 76; extensions of Routes 45, 53, 60, 61, 79, 105

Improve frequency on Routes 6, 46, 47, 49, 57, 64

Improve alignments for Routes 25, 57, 49, 64, 105

Reduce service on Routes 4, 32, 39, 54, 73

Eliminate low-ridership and inefficient patterns on Routes 17, 44, 52

Eliminate low ridership/duplicative service in Routes 35, 47M, 62, 78, 80, 89, 106

Phase 2: February 2027

Extend limited-stop direct bus service between Frankford Transit Center and Wissahickon Transit Center and Route 43 to 69th Street Transit Center

Implement two SEPTA Go services in Chester County

Implement new Route 142 in Chester County

Improve Routes 3, 5, 22, 33, 51, 94

Eliminate low-ridership/duplicative Routes 1, 30, 92, 150, 201, 204, and 206

Phase 3: June 2027

Implement new SEPTA Go service in Montgomery County

Improve alignments for Route 95, 97, 98, 99, 131

Pattern reduction on Route 93

Elimination of low-ridership/duplicative Routes 90, 139

The original "Bus Revolution" plan was approved in May 2024, then paused as SEPTA's financial situation became increasingly dire.

Additional changes are expected to begin in August 2027. SEPTA will share updated maps and details at septa.org/bus.