3 people injured after SEPTA bus, car collide in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood, officials say

Three people were injured after a SEPTA bus and a car crashed in Philadelphia's West Poplar neighborhood late Saturday night.

Officials told CBS News Philadelphia that a SEPTA bus with passengers was traveling on West Girard Avenue and collided with a black Nissan Altima at the corner of North 13th Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Authorities said three people were transported to area hospitals following the crash. The SEPTA bus had little damage, while the Nissan Altima's airbags were deployed, and heavy damage was sustained to the right side.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear how many people from the bus were among those transported. A substitute SEPTA bus was seen picking up passengers from the crash scene.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to SEPTA for more information and is awaiting a response.

This is a developing story and will be updated.