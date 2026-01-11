2 arrested after man stabbed in the head on SEPTA bus in Elkins Park

Two people were arrested Sunday morning after a man was stabbed on a SEPTA bus.

Cheltenham Township Police said officers and EMS responded to Old York Road and Breyer Drive in Elkins Park just after 8 a.m. for a call that someone on SEPTA's 55 bus had been stabbed.

A man who'd been stabbed in the head was taken to an area trauma center, where police said he's expected to survive.

Two suspects in connection with the stabbing ran from the scene, police said, but were chased down by officers and caught near Meetinghouse Road and Township Line Road with assistance from Abington Township Police.

SEPTA Police and Cheltenham Police are investigating, and ask anyone with information to contact Cheltenham Detectives at 215-885-1600 or policetips@cheltenhampa.gov.