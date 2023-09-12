SEPTA Bus Revolution: Public hearings to allow riders to weigh in on coming changes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Some big changes are coming down the road for SEPTA buses, and the regional public transportation authority wants riders to weigh in on them.

SEPTA is getting ready to launch what it calls the "Bus Revolution," which it said is the first-ever redesign of the entire bus network.

The changes will affect riders in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

SEPTA will hold the first of 10 public meetings on Tuesday night to get feedback on the changes from riders.

"After several years of reviewing data and working closely with the communities we serve to address their comments and concerns, SEPTA is very excited to present our Bus Revolution plans and take another important step toward implementation," SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie Richards said in a news release. "The plan prioritizes the rider experience by improving access to a more reliable and more convenient bus network."

SEPTA claims the new network will increase the number of frequent routes by 30% and will increase the number of riders within a 10-minute walk to a frequent route by 64%.