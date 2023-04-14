SEPTA wants to improve speed, reliability as it redesigns bus network

SEPTA meeting with community as it weighs overhaul of bus network

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- SEPTA is continuing its effort to redesign its bus network, and service planners are meeting with riders over the coming months to answer questions about the proposed bus route changes.

This is all part of the Bus Revolution Project.

It's SEPTA's first attempt at redesigning the entire bus network.

SEPTA on Thursday night met with residents at the Mayfair Rec Center.

It was one of roughly 30 community meetings happening over the next few months to answer rider questions and address concerns.

As part of the project, SEPTA planners have been examining all bus routes and schedules.

The goal is to attract more riders by improving the speed and reliability of the system.

SEPTA says success would be marked by a bus network that gets more people farther and faster.

"What we're seeing is if we don't make changes, if we don't start getting more people onto the system and making it more useful for more people, service cuts, things like that are on the horizon," said Dan Demiroff, manager of planning programs for SEPTA.

Nemiroff said the meeting is one way SEPTA is trying to head those tough decisions off.

Ridership is still 30% to 40% below where it was pre-COVID-19.

SEPTA will hold a public hearing in September to review final changes to its plan, with board approval expected before the end of the year.