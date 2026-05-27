SEPTA launches 1st real-time arrival display at Philadelphia bus stop, 9 more coming across system

Real-time arrival displays are coming to some SEPTA bus stops in the greater Philadelphia area as part of a pilot program, the transit agency announced Wednesday.

SEPTA launched its first-ever digital real-time arrival display at the bus stop at Broad Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The stop at the northeast corner of Broad and Oregon serves Bus Routes 7, 63 and 68.

The displays are solar-powered and use e-paper technology and are mounted to a bus stop sign pole. Each comes with a text-to-speech button to help blind and low-vision riders, the transit agency says.

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said the pilot program is part of the transit authority's plan to build a "safer, cleaner, more frequent, more connected and more reliable" system.

"Real-time information is inherent to SEPTA's back-to-basics approach," Sauer said. "Knowing where the vehicles are and when they're arriving isn't a luxury in 2026. It's basic information that informs the customer."

SEPTA will deploy nine more of the devices at bus stops and T, G, D and M metro stations across the system, according to a news release. The nine other devices will be installed at:

40th Street Trolley Portal (T2, T3, T4 and T5)

Schuylkill Avenue and JFK Boulevard (9, 44, 62, 124 and 125)

Stadium Station (M1)

Girard Avenue and Broad Street (G1)

Girard Avenue and Front Street (5 and G1)

City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard (1, 44 and 65)

Drexel Hill Junction Station (D1 and D2)

52nd and Market Streets (52)

Allegheny and Kensington avenues (60)

SEPTA will spend the summer evaluating the first 10 devices to determine what the next phase of the rollout will look like.

Commuters can provide feedback to SEPTA by scanning a QR code attached to each device.