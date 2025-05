A person was struck by a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the transportation agency said.

The incident happened at Cottman and Castor avenues at about 3:40 p.m., according to SEPTA.

SEPTA said the person was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, but their condition isn't clear at this time.

CBS News Philadelphia

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.