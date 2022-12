SEPTA Route 23 bus hit by bullet in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A SEPTA bus was hit by gunfire Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Germantown Avenue and West Silver Street.

No one on the Route 23 bus was hurt.

Germantown Avenue is closed in that area as police investigate where the bullet came from.