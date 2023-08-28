SEPTA bus changing 3 Center City stops, citing safety concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA is making some changes that could impact riders in Philadelphia's Center City. The transit authority is changing three of its bus stops in the downtown area over safety concerns, according to officials.

The bus lines impacted are the 17, 33 and 48. All of them picked up and dropped off passengers at 6th and Market streets.

Now, if you're traveling eastbound towards Penn's Landing, you'll now have to get off at 7th and Market, or travel farther and get off between 5th and 4th streets.

Earlier this year, Greyhound decided to close its depot on Filbert Street and move its operations to 6th and Market streets. The switch not only confused passengers but also caused congestion issues.

REALTED: Riders aren't happy about Greyhound leaving longtime terminal in Philadelphia

Peter Pan, Flixbus and Megabus all also have stops on the 600 block of Market Street.

SEPTA said that when multiple bus companies are operating in the area, it becomes too dangerous.

Greyhound has not said why they closed their Filbert Street location, but that is where the 76ers are planning on building their new arena.

SEPTA said these changes will stay in effect until at least the end of the end of the year.