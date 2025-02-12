Seniors danced the night away to celebrate love at the annual Sweetheart Dance in South Philadelphia

Valentine's Day may be days away, but seniors in South Philadelphia got an early start on the celebration, dancing the night away at the annual Senior Sweetheart Dance on Wednesday.

Hosted by Pennsylvania State Rep. Jordan Harris (D-186th District), the event has been a tradition for the past 11 years. It offers seniors an evening of music, food and community.

"There's free food, there's dancing, there's health care information," Harris said. "And if I may say so myself, there have been a couple folks that have met here and are now married."

Beyond the entertainment, attendees could access resources about physical and mental health, connect with local vendors and get help with state government-related matters.

Among the couples in attendance were Edward and Eleanor Smith, who met at a class reunion nearly a decade ago and have been married for eight years.

"I followed her the whole night, pulled out her chair, and was there for her every time she wanted to do something," Edward Smith said. "We danced."

And on this night, they were still dancing.

CBS News Philadelphia

For Phyllis Thomas, the evening was a bittersweet reminder of the love she shared with her late husband, who made a bold promise on their first date.

"He told me he was going to marry me," she said. "And we were happily married for 30 years before he passed away of cancer. He showed me what real love was."

Harris, who lost his own wife to cancer last year, understands the pain of losing a soulmate.

"It's tough for me as well," he said. "But it does bring me joy to see so many people here celebrating love and community."

As the night came to a close, guests shared their advice for lasting love.

"Respect each other and never go to bed mad at each other," Thomas said.

"Stay in touch with God," the Smiths added. "Say, 'Thank you, I love you, dear.'"