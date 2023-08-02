Capitol police give all clear after Senate office buildings locked down over reports of shooter
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Authorities have given the all-clear after issuing a shelter-in-place order while a search of Senate office buildings near the U.S. Capitol was conducted Wednesday afternoon amid reports of an active shooter.
The U.S. Capitol Police announced on the X social media platform that the security response was prompted by a "concerning 911 call" regarding a "possible active shooter."
As of 4:04 p.m., police said all the buildings have been cleared and all buildings were reopened as of 4:17 p.m., according to a post by Capitol police.
Inside the Russell Senate Office Building, officers evacuated the hallways and shouted at people to run outside and away from the building. Outside, tourists watched as dozens of police cars surrounded the area.
Staff and journalists working in the building received an email instructing them to take shelter in a locked room, remain quiet and silence all electronics.
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are currently on recess and the office buildings are generally less crowded than usual.
