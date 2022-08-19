CBS3 SummerFest: Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville is working to preserve the habitat that houses its one-of-a-kind animals

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) - If you are making a trip to the Lehigh Valley there are many unique places to visit. One of those spots is the Lehigh Valley Zoo in Schnecksville.

Of course, you're going to see all of the one-of-a-kind creatures that live there, like the lemurs, but what really stands out about this zoo is where it sits on 1,000 acres of nature. And because of its lush location, there are so many wonderful ways this zoo is working to preserve and conserve the habitat that houses its cute friends, like giraffes Joshua and Tattoo.

Even what the staff throws to the wolves is helping us learn more about how these animals work in the wild.

What you see there is not all you get, and that's exactly what they hope for.

"If we can continue to do better for our animals from a welfare perspective...make them more enriching and engaging and continue to add grow and build that's the goal for us," Lehigh Valley Zoo curator Maggie Morse said.