How a genetically compatible stem cell donor could be key to a Pennsylvania mother's future

By Stephanie Stahl

/ CBS Philadelphia

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Stem cell transplants used to treat certain kinds of cancer can depend on your ancestry. Ethnic groups have genetic similarities which increases the odds of finding a stem cell match. It's a connection a woman from Taiwan is hoping to find.

Vivian Chang Larson, 44, is grateful to be able to play with her 3-year-old son in Montgomery County while she's also receiving chemotherapy for acute myeloid leukemia.
 
"It was just out of the blue. I was a little tired, but I'm a full-time working mom with a toddler and I thought, oh, working full-time moms with the toddler are tired. So I didn't think anything of it," Larson said.

Now it's always on her mind with her hair falling out and being bald.

"I was essentially planning for a life possibly without me in it," Larson said. "It was really, really scary."
 
And now she has a new mission – to find a donor.
 
"It has to be someone else's stem cells that saves my life," Larson said.
 
Larson, who was born in Taiwan, has a better chance of finding a donor with the same ethnic background because there's a genetic component linked to a stem cell transplant that reboots the immune system.

"Your immune system has evolved based on your ancestry so odds are higher of finding a match within a group of people that share your ancestry," said Dr. Abeer Madbouly, principal bioinformatics scientist at the National Marrow Donor Program.

Madbouly is working with Vivian to find a suitable donor.

"So the diversity is really what makes our donors stand out," Madbouly said.
 
Experts say Larson, like anyone in a minority group, has lower odds of finding a stem cell match.
 
"There's not enough donors of Asian descent, Asian ethnicity," Larson said.

She's hoping to raise awareness that people can join the registry with a simple cheek swab and becoming a stem cell donor is essentially giving blood.
 
"There's a great need regardless of your background," Larson said.
 
Larson and her family are hoping a donor can be found to save her future.

