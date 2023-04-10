Falls Township man charged with drugging and killing mother

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A man from Falls Township was charged with drugging and killing his own mother Monday.

A gruesome string of events from Bucks County to Philadelphia led police to finding her body inside a shed in Frankford.

Detectives say 28-year-old Sean Rivera put fentanyl in his mother's iced tea before shooting her.

"It takes a special person, sick person, to poison your mom," Nelson Colon Jr., of Falls Township, said.

Neighbors in Falls township are in shock after learning about a son who allegedly killed his mother just steps away from their own homes.

"It's brutal. It definitely shakes you a little up for sure," Gary Rusay, of Falls Township, said.

Officials say 72-year-old Carol Clark was killed by her son, Rivera.

The two lived together on Berwyn Road in Morrisville.

Neighbors say the family kept to themselves.

"I tried to interact with him to say hello, but he seemed to be a little standoffish, I guess," Rusay said.

The Buck's County District Attorney's Office says they started investigating after an argument between Rivera and his brother about where their mother was.

A neighbor watched as detectives got a warrant to search their home and Clark's car.

"Flashlights all throughout the house and in the backyard. They were looking for something. We knew it was something serious but nothing that crazy," Colon Jr. said.

Officials found two guns, a padlock and bolt cutters.

The DA's office says Rivera used diluted fentanyl to drug his mom on Saturday night.

Early Sunday morning, according to the affidavit, he drove Clark while she was in a "conscious but lethargic state" to the Northeast Community Center for Behavioral Health, where he shot her multiple times.

Fernando Garcia heard the gunshots.

"That's wild. That's sad, unbearable," Garcia said.

Detectives found Clark's body inside of a shed early Monday morning at the property in Frankford.

Neighbors say their hearts go out to Clark's family.

"I'm just so sorry to the family and everyone who has to deal with this and has to pick up the pieces after it's all said and done," Rusay said.

Officials say Rivera was arraigned and is at the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail.

He was charged with criminal homicide and kidnapping among other charges.