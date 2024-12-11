Driver indicted in New Jersey crash that killed John and Matthew Gaudreau, court documents show

Driver indicted in New Jersey crash that killed Gaudreau brothers

Sean Higgins has been indicted in the deaths of John and Matthew Gaudreau after he allegedly hit them with his car while driving drunkenly, court documents show.

A grand jury in Salem County, New Jersey, indicted Higgins in the deaths of John and Matthew Gaudreau, who were killed after being struck by a car while bicycling earlier this year in Salem County, New Jersey.

The charges include two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, according to the indictment.

Born in Salem and raised in Carneys Point Township, New Jersey, John Gaudreau, a Columbus Blue Jackets player and his brother Matthew were spending time with family on the night before their sister's wedding when they went out for a bike ride.

Police said the two Gaudreau brothers were on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township when Higgins attempted to pass a slower vehicle on the right and struck the cyclists.

Police released body camera footage showing Higgins' arrest after the crash.

The arraignment is slated for Jan. 7.