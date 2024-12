Driver indicted in New Jersey crash that killed Gaudreau brothers A Salem County grand jury has indicted a man accused of driving drunk and killing NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a crash in August. Sean Higgins was indicted on two counts each of second-degree reckless vehicular homicide and first-degree aggravated manslaughter as well as additional charges. An arraignment for Higgins is scheduled for Jan. 7.