Crews respond to explosion at Seabrook Brothers and Sons near Bridgeton, New Jersey

By
Tom Dougherty
CBS Philadelphia
Tom Dougherty is a digital content producer for CBS Philadelphia. Before joining CBS Philadelphia, Tom covered sports for NBC Sports Philadelphia. He currently covers breaking news and sports.
Tom Dougherty

/ CBS Philadelphia

Hazmat crews are responding to an explosion and fire at Seabrook Brothers and Sons, a fruit and vegetable processing plant, on Finley Road near Bridgeton, New Jersey.

The explosion happened at the plant around 2 p.m. in the unit block of Finley Road in Upper Deerfield Township, according to officials.

Chopper 3 was over the processing plant, showing severe damage and a roof collapse.

cumberland-explosion.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

Crews from Cumberland, Cape May, Salem and Camden counties are either at the scene or en route to help battle the fire.

Emergency officials urge anyone to please avoid the area.

There's no word on injuries at this time. It's unknown how many people were inside the facility at the time.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

