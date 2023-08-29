Watch CBS News
OSHA fines Bucks County company for alleged violations after deadly Sea Isle balcony collapse

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has hit a Bucks County contracting company with about $18,000 in fines for alleged violations after a deadly balcony collapse in Sea Isle City earlier this year. 

The company, Ferguson Contracting in Yardley, Pennsylvania, was fined for alleged violations by OSHA. 

In February, Jose Pereira was working at the Spinnaker Condominium Complex when an eighth-floor balcony above him collapsed and left him dead. He was a husband, a father of three girls, ages 13, 18 and 21,

Ferguson has the right to contest these citations.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 9:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

