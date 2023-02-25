Worker pulled from collapsed balcony at Sea Isle City condo building

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A man who was pinned under a collapsed balcony at a condo building was pulled from the wreckage late Friday.

We're still waiting to hear more on the worker's identity and condition, but officials fear he did not survive.

A recovery mission was underway for three workers after the 8th-floor balcony collapsed at the Spinnaker condo complex off of 36th Street and the Boardwalk.

One balcony fell down right on top of another, pinning a worker who was on the 7th-floor balcony below.

"Just total chaos," Joye Fiocchi said. "Just people screaming."

Fire officials say it left a man trapped, and two others injured.

"I called 911 right away," Fiocchi said. "And it's just 20 minutes later I heard him screaming again. I guess he was saying get it off of me, and I never heard anything since."

Eric Hupperich was inside the building on break in a lower-level unit when it all happened.

"We felt it through our bodies like shaking and it was a really, really loud boom," Hupperich said.

First responders from Cape May and Camden counties, as well as at the state level worked together in recovery efforts to free the man trapped on the 7th floor.

Officials add the two workers on the 8th floor suffered minor injuries.

Police & fire on scene confirm a recovery rescue is underway. 3 privately contracted construction workers were involved in the balcony collapse.



Officials tell us 2 on the 8th floor balcony sustained minor injuries. The man trapped was on 7th floor balcony. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/n1FeDck0vt — Nikki DeMentri (@nikkidementri) February 24, 2023

Rescuers planned to breach a hole in the concrete to grab the worker.

Several large cracks in the concrete could be seen from the ground.

Later in the evening, crews were seen putting up wood planks it appears to stabilize the building. This was after fire officials noted the balcony was showing signs of stress.

"We're figuring the balconies weigh between 11,000-15,000 pounds a piece," Matt Johnson said.

The 9-story complex, built in the 1970s, was ecacuated we're told by police was evacuated.

Officials say the private contractors were doing prep and paint work on the building earlier Friday.