Parents pushing for School District of Philadelphia to include "Chief of Joy" position in new budget

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parents are pushing the School District of Philadelphia to make room in their new budget for a position called "Chief of Joy" to help with attendance and improve mental health resources.

Parents with the group Lift Every Voice Philly brought some fun to the steps of the school district ahead of Thursday's Board of Education meeting where members would be considering how to allocate funds.

"I think the key to better outcomes is joy," parent and Lift Every Voice Philly member Jamila Carter said.

The group offered free ice cream while they played music and shared details about their proposed joy-based budget with district employees. The budget includes the district-level position: Chief of Joy.

"We really want somebody that will implement policy, training and development for teachers just to make schools a place where our children want to be, where it's full of joy," Carter said.

The group said the job would entail advocating for more mental health resources, counselors, arts programs, recess and rest. Members said they'd like to see more happiness and positivity in classrooms.

There's no estimate on how much funding would be needed for the position.

Carter, a parent of a student at the district, said she's seen the need for the position firsthand.

"If you're miserable, you're not going to perform," Carter said.

The campaign is also gaining support from multiple city councilmembers.

"The Chief of Joy comes from a parent's perspective, but not just that, it's also, as we can tell by those gathered here, a community perspective," Councilmember with the Working Families Party Nicolas O'Rourke said.

According to the School District of Philadelphia, there's been no movement on the position.

In a statement before Thursday's Board of Education meeting, board president Reginald Streater said:

"This Board of Education, made up of both new and veteran Members, has hit the ground running. We are thrilled to get straight to work to support every child in the School District of Philadelphia. This includes our consideration later tonight of the District's proposed FY25 Operating and Capital Budgets. Both are designed to deliver on strategic investments from Accelerate Philly, the School District of Philadelphia's five-year strategic plan to improve student outcomes and achieve the Board's Goals & Guardrails. We look forward to tonight's meeting and also our public hearing next Thursday where we will further engage with our community and stakeholders."

"We are just asking a seat at the table with the school district members, just hear us," Carter said.