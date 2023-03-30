School District of Philadelphia administrator celebrates major milestone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An administrator with the School District of Philadelphia celebrated a major milestone.

Deborah Moore just marked 50 years on the job. She's an executive assistant for the deputy chief at the Office of Student Enrollment and Placement.

The office provides services to students who have moved or who have safety concerns at school.

Moore says she always wanted to work with children. She's been with the school district since 1973.

"I'm very happy," Moore said. "I'm happy I was able to mark this momentous occasion by helping our families and our children."

"I hope she has 50 more years to give us," Ericka Washington, the deputy chief with the School District of Philadelphia, said. "She has just been wonderful, and I love her with everything."

Moore's supervisor says she's delightful to work with, noting her warm spirit.