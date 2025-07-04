Mostly sunny skies with slightly warmer temperatures in Philadelphia on Saturday

Mostly sunny and warm weather to start off your weekend in Philadelphia on Saturday

After what has seemed like a never-ending stretch of hot, sticky, stormy weather, we are being rewarded with a holiday treat! Sunny and seasonable for the entire Fourth of July weekend.

It's rare to have all three days sunny with no rain. In fact, since 2000, there have only been five other years that were dry all three days; yet some of those years were blazing hot! The last time we had a similar three-day holiday stretch was back in 2009, a whopping 16 years ago. So enjoy it!

CBS News Philadelphia

The weekend will be just a bit warmer than Friday and just as nice with mostly sunny skies, a touch more humidity, and temperatures reaching 90 by Sunday.

Next week is a different story as the ridge of high pressure bringing this wonderful weather weakens, and we return to a typical summer weather pattern. Each day will be more humid with a chance of thunderstorms, and temperatures will bounce between the 80s and 90s.

CBS News Philadelphia

We are also watching Tropical Depression 3 off the Carolina coastline. This storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Chantal by Saturday afternoon, making landfall early Sunday morning along the South Carolina Coast, then proceeding north, bringing additional moisture by early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High 88, Low 65.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High 90, Low 68.

Monday: A storm late. High 87, Low 73.

Tuesday: Tracking storms. High 90, Low 74.

Wednesday: Chance of storms. High 88, Low 73.

Thursday: Scattered storms. High 83, Low 72.

Friday: Chance of storms, High 84, Low 71.

