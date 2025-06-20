Pennsylvania family who stayed at Ronald McDonald house shares their continued message of hope

Bucks County family who stayed at the Ronald McDonald house shares their continued message of hope

Bucks County family who stayed at the Ronald McDonald house shares their continued message of hope

"Sarah's Painting" was created in a hospital bed by a 9-year-old going through chemotherapy.

Michael Pulaski said his daughter, Sarah, loved to paint.

"Which was kind of news to us, and she was actually pretty good!" Michael Pulaski said with a chuckle and smile. "It meant something to her, so it meant something to us."

Now this picture is taking on a bigger meaning.

"It's been, for years, my method of communicating with the world," Sarah's brother, Ryan Pulaski, said.

The 22-year-old college student is in the process of making an album. His first single was released Friday, on what would be Sarah's 25th birthday.

"In Sarah's Painting, I see visions of life it should be," he sings in the song called "Sarah's Painting."

It's inspired by the colorful brush strokes frozen in time.

"I feel exceptionally called to create art, and it is only because I had, I have this wonderful sister who was an artist herself, that I was able to find my own voice," Ryan Pulaski said.

In 2010, CBS News Philadelphia caught Sarah's infectious smile on camera while walking the halls of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She talked with us about a Ronald McDonald house family room for the telethon.

"When we first met you, it was actually a stressful but promising time, because Sarah was in her first portions of treatment, and she was doing well," Michael Pulaski said.

The pre-teen from Richboro went into remission, but later relapsed. At 11 years old, she died after a brave, long battle with leukemia.

"This is my absolute favorite picture of the two of them together," Michael Pulaski said, pointing at a photo of Ryan and Sarah.

It's an unbreakable sibling bond — shining through photos, "Sarah's Painting," and now Ryan's song.

"She'd probably tell me, I still can't sing," Ryan Pulaski said with a laugh. He continued, "But I think she would love it and be supportive all the same."

As for the sibling's dad, "There aren't words, and I'm just proud."

The Pulaski family said this story — it's one full of hope, to show others, a picture is worth a thousand words, a thousand memories and a love that lasts a thousand lifetimes.

"I think if my 22-year-old son, who's had a probably a more difficult journey than I have, can find hope and joy, then I think the rest of us can too," Michael Pulaski said.