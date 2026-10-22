Eagles RB Saquon Barkley expected to return to practice, bringing help to injury-plagued roster, sources say

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting some much-needed good news, as league sources say running back Saquon Barkley is expected to return to practice Thursday.

Barkley has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since Oct. 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 2,000-yard rusher has been considered week to week but has yet to return to the field.

This would be Barkley's first time back at practice, giving the offense some experience after being plagued by injuries, including the loss of QB1.

Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for the rest of the season after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in his lungs. Hurts will be on blood thinners, his agent, Nicole Lynn, said in a joint statement with the team Monday.

Barkley's return brings some relief the Eagles' injury woes.

This story will be updated