Mantua Township officer indicted in connection with fatal 2021 shooting

Digital Brief: May 24, 2023 (AM)

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A New Jersey grand jury has indicted a Mantua Township police officer in connection with a fatal shooting in 2021. Attorney General Matthew Platkin says Salvatore Oldrati is charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of Charles Sharp III.

The shooting happened on Sept. 14, 2021 when Sharp called 911 to report a burglary.

Authorities say Sharp was on the phone with 911 standing in his front yard when two officers arrived. They say one officer yelled that Sharp had a gun and that's when Oldrati fired his service weapon, hitting Sharp several times.

He died at the hospital.

If convicted, Oldrati could face up to 10 years in prison.