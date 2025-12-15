The Salvation Army's sound of giving rings louder than ever this holiday season

The countdown to Christmas is on, and the familiar sound of bells ringing can be heard outside stores, on busy sidewalks and across neighborhoods throughout the Philadelphia region.

It's part of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, a more than century-old tradition made up of a simple recipe: a kettle, a bell and a charitable heart.

This year, CBS Philadelphia is teaming up with the Salvation Army and Mothers In Charge for a special Spreading the Love: Joy of Sharing holiday series, highlighting the people and programs helping families in need this season and beyond.

At the Roxborough Salvation Army, captains Ozzie and Melissa Urbaez are leading the charge, spending long, chilly days and nights collecting donations and spreading hope.

"When the Lord is calling you, you kind of have to open that door and follow His lead," Ozzie Urbaez said. "Christ came to give us new life, and we want to make sure people are receiving that hope, that love, and joy that only comes from our Heavenly Father."

This year's goal for the Salvation Army is to raise $155,000 across the Philadelphia region. Those funds will support everything from food and housing programs to youth activities, senior outreach and summer camps for children.

Among those answering the call is Temple University student Arber Bojka, who first connected with the Salvation Army while in high school.

Back then, Bojka and members of his National Honor Society chapter collected more than 200 gifts for children through the Angel Tree program.

Now, Bojka is back, this time volunteering as a bell ringer.

"It was so important to me because I always see families struggling, because I came from a family that struggled," Bojka said. "I know what it's like to beg for a gift and not always get it, so I wanted to give that joy to someone else."

The Red Kettle Campaign runs through Christmas Eve, and every dollar counts. Donations can be made in person or online.