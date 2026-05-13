This South Jersey student is headed to college on a bowling scholarship with dreams of becoming a therapist

Every time he walks through the door of a bowling alley, Troy Carey says he feels at home and at ease.

"For me, it eventually became a getaway from just anything stressing, like school, sports, things like that," Carey said.

The 17-year-old has played baseball and football for most of his life, but during his freshman year at Salem High School in New Jersey, Carey joined the bowling team and quickly learned the sport was up his alley.

"There were days when I would practice for hours on end at the bowling alley my uncle works at. Like there are days he would go up there for a shift and I'm bowling for eight hours straight," he said.

Carey's tenacity helped him become a top 20 and top 30 bowler in the state the past two years, and he helped his team become the South Jersey Group 1 sectional champions.

"Troy just does everything the right way. He listens, he's our role model for the kids," said Kenneth Buck, the bowling coach at Salem High School.

For the first time in school history, Carey was awarded a bowling scholarship. He signed with Roosevelt University in Chicago and will take his talents to the lanes at the collegiate level.

Carey plans to major in sociology. He wants to be a therapist and help others after losing his father four years ago.

"I remember at times just wanting to talk to somebody about my problems, and I feel like if I can be that for somebody else, it will make the grieving process a whole lot easier," Carey said.

Now, he is throwing strikes and inspiring others along the way.

"I mean as a family, we're extremely proud, and watching his brothers and some of his cousins follow in his footsteps, I mean it's just amazing," said Curtis Schofield, Carey's uncle.

Carey will walk across the stage to accept his diploma next month. He plans to enjoy his last summer at home with his family, then he will move to Chicago in August to begin his college career.