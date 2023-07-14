Watch CBS News
Saint Thomas the Apostle rectory to be demolished over objections from petitioners

By Joe Holden

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) -- An 1874 rectory at Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish in Glen Mills will be demolished over the objections of hundreds who signed a petition to save the structure. Many believe the building is historic.

Fences have gone up around the building that was constructed nine years after the Civil War ended.

CBS News Philadelphia Investigations first broke word of the controversy last month.

The church's pastor said at the time that the building was old and had no historic value.

Lawyers confirmed to CBS News Philadelphia a last-minute appeal Wednesday failed after the Delaware County Construction Code Appeals Board determined those opposing the demolition lacked standing.

The rectory could be demolished at any time now.

Joe Holden
First published on July 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

