Tug of war: Glen Mills parishioners say a 150-year-old former rectory about to be demolished is historic

Glen Mills parishioners upset about a plan for a historic rectory to be demolished

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Plans to demolish what many say is a historic rectory has some Glen Mills parishioners upset. So they turned to CBS News Philadelphia to investigate and we uncovered some important history about the building.

Next to a chapel that dates to the mid-1800s sits an old rectory. Built in the early 1870s, the brick building finds itself at the center of a tug-of-war.

Fix it, preserve it, or tear it down?

It seems much of the debate among St. Thomas the Apostle parishioners in Glen Mills centers on the meaning of the word old.

"It's heartbreaking," parishioner Lori Cellucci said. "That there is such a cavalier attitude towards something that's near and dear.

Earlier this month, Cellucci summoned a group of parishioners to chat with CBS News Philadelphia. They're upset.

Demolition is set to take place any day now.

They argue the 150-year-old former rectory isn't just old, it's historic. It's part of their history, they say.

"I think the worst part is we have not been heard nor have we been listened to," parishioner Maria Rizzo said.

Mark Willcox's ancestors were among the first Catholics in the entire Delaware Valley.

The parish dates back to the early 1700s: the oldest in the archdiocese.

"There's the rectory, there's a pole building that's an Amish-looking shed to park your horse when you go to mass," Willcox said. "There's a carriage house, the old chapel.

This group says the rectory is part of a historic package twinned with the old chapel. But the powers that be disagree.

The church's pastor told CBS News Philadelphia off camera the old rectory is just and only that: old.

We reached out to the archdiocese.

A spokesperson says:

"If the parish were to absorb deferred maintenance costs for [the] old rectory, cuts would need to be made elsewhere and hinder the ability to undertake the other projects planned for the parish."

A petition opposing the demolition has netted 800 signatures.

"Which is huge objections to messing around with that history," Willcox said. "It's a crime."

But the archdiocese doesn't see it that way.

Their statement to CBS News Philadephia indicated the pastor consulted with a number of parishioners and say the majority favored demolishing the old rectory.

But, we wanted to know more about the structure. We took our questions to the county.

Their research showed the old rectory is in fact considered historic, according to a 1983 survey.

And even today, a member of the Delaware County Planning Department said it's a significant historic resource. The group trying to stop the wrecking ball says it's part of Pennsylvania's history.

"This is a testament to William Penn's vision of religious freedom," Cellucci said. "That religious freedom could work."

Over the course of our investigation and questions, a stop work order was suddenly issued.

An attorney for the borough of Chester Heights confirms there were questions about the mitigation of asbestos. He also confirms there's an appeal of the demolition permit altogether but it's unclear if that will derail plans to bring down the old rectory.

Holden: How far do you think you'll go to try and stop this?

Cellucci: We haven't crossed that bridge yet.

If the stop work order is lifted, it remains to be seen how quickly demolition work might begin.