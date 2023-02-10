Saint Mary Interparochial School gathers on roof for pep rally
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chopper 3 flew over Saint Mary Interparochial School at 5th and Locust Streets in Philadelphia.
Students and staff gathered on the roof in their Eagles gear to celebrate the Birds being in the Super Bowl earlier Friday morning.
The Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl showdown will take place Sunday, Feb. 12. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
