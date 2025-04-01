Ryan Quigley honors best friend Tiger Bech in visit to alma mater after New Orleans terror attack

Months after New Orleans attack, Ryan Quigley honors best friend in visit to Lansdale Catholic

Ryan Quigley has always been driven by a sense of purpose. But after surviving a harrowing terror attack in New Orleans that claimed 14 lives, including his best friend's, he now sees his mission more clearly than ever: to honor the memory of his friend, Tiger Bech, and to share his story of resilience.

In an emotional appearance Tuesday at his alma mater, Lansdale Catholic High School in Montgomery County, Quigley spoke to hundreds of students about the life-altering experience that continues to shape him.

The attack, which took place just three months ago, saw a man intentionally drive a pickup truck onto Bourbon Street. Quigley and others were injured in the attack.

"I lost my best friend in a terrible act," Quigley said, his voice steady. "Never did I think I would ever know anyone in a terrorist attack, let alone be in one."

Quigley, who survived the attack despite suffering multiple injuries — including torn muscles, a torn ACL, a broken fibula and facial lacerations — has spent the months since his recovery re-learning how to walk while turning his trauma into a message of hope and resilience.

"Luckily, we didn't see the truck coming. I woke up, and Tiger never did," Quigley shared somberly, reflecting on the tragic moment that has defined his life in recent months.

On Tuesday, Quigley's message was heard by students at Lansdale Catholic, where he graduated in 2016.

President Meghan Callen recalled Quigley's time at the school, remembering him as a standout student-athlete who "really made an impact."

"Recently, Ryan reached out; he wanted to be involved with our alumni group and our board of directors here," Callen said.

For Quigley, however, this visit was less about personal recognition and more about honoring the life of his best friend.

"I truly feel like I'm here for a purpose — to continue to share my buddy's story and make him proud," Quigley said. "I try to do that every day."

His words resonated deeply with many students, including junior Isabella Allen, who lost both of her parents.

"I lost my dad two Novembers ago right before Christmas, and I lost my mom about 11 years ago," Allen said. "He's a great person just for remotely pushing through everything he's going through. I couldn't be more proud of him, for as much as I don't know him."

Quigley's message has become one of cherishing every moment, even in the face of unimaginable loss.

"Really try to be present in living in the now and be grateful for everything God and your family has gifted you," he said, offering a message of gratitude and mindfulness to the young audience.

As he continues to heal and share his journey, Quigley is committed to keeping Bech's memory alive.

"I've been so blessed to be able to continue to introduce him to so many people in life, and that's been my goal," he said.

For Quigley, the road ahead remains challenging, but his resilience and dedication to his friend's legacy are an inspiration to all who hear his story.