Montco mother charged with murdering son waives extradition

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- The mother charged with murdering her 11-year-old son agreed Friday not to contest extradition in Cape May County Court. Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead appeared in court Friday.

DiRienzo-Whitehead will be taken to Montgomery County, where she will face charges for allegedly killing her son Matthew Whitehead.

The child was found dead in a bedroom of their Horsham Township home Tuesday morning.

DiRienzo-Whitehead was missing at the time.

Cellphone video captured shows what police claim is DiRienzo-Whitehead's SUV being pulled from the ocean in Cape May.

DiRienzo-Whitehead was later found by Wildwood Crest police and taken into custody.