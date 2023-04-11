Mother in custody after 11-year-old boy found dead in Horsham Township home

Mother in custody after son found dead in Horsham Township home

HORSHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A mother is in custody following the death of her 11-year-old son in Horsham Township on Tuesday morning. Detectives say the child was found dead inside the master bedroom, where he allegedly spent the night with his mother.

The father told police that when he woke up Tuesday at 7 a.m., he noticed the master bedroom door was locked and his wife's black Toyota Highlander was missing from the garage.

Neighbor Paul Howieson says he never imagined waking up to heartbreak just next door.

"No, not at all. They're quiet, kept to themselves, seemed to be a good family. Kid seemed pretty smart. It's just a shame," Howieson said.

Neighbors say the family was private.

Horsham Police and Montgomery County investigators were on scene questioning neighbors.

"If we happened to see anybody leaving or coming. And we really didn't see anything," Howieson said.

Police in New Jersey found the wife's SUV partially submerged in the ocean just off Beach Avenue in Cape May, more than 120 miles away.

Cell phone video showed what police say is the mother's car being pulled from the ocean.

Investigators say it was spotted there around 3:30 a.m.

She has since been taken into custody by Wildwood Crest Police.

Montgomery County Detectives and Horsham Police launched a joint investigation into the boy's death.

The cause of death and charges are unknown at this time.