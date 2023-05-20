Voters elected Philadelphia's first openly gay candidate to win a city council nomination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Our historic city of Philadelphia is about to make history once again. In Tuesday's primary, voters elected the first openly gay candidate to win a nomination for city council. Rue Landau is used to being first.

In 2014, she and her wife Kerry were the first same-sex couple in Pennsylvania to get a marriage license. And now she could be the first member of the LGBTQIA+ community to sit on the Philadelphia City Council.

"It's hard to believe that it is 2023 and we're just now getting a seat at the table," Landau, (D) council-at large nominee, said.

After nine months on the campaign trail, Landau is claiming victory. In Tuesday's primary, she was the third top vote-getter for city council. It all but guarantees her a position as an at-large council member. Philadelphia is the only major U.S. city without LGBTQIA+ representation on the city council

"The LGBT community has been waiting to have a seat city council's table for a long time," Landau said.

Following her primary win, the Victory Fund which works to elect members of the LGBTQIA+ community said her on city council will create a more equitable city that works for all. While she's new to elected office, Landau is a lawyer and worked in city government for over a decade. She was the director of both the city's commission on human relations and the fair housing commission.

"I want to focus on community-led solutions to our neighborhood problems," Landau said. "We have to fully fund our schools, our rec centers our libraries. We have to provide opportunities for our young people."

Monroe: What's your favorite part about Philly?

Landau: Oh my God. The people without a doubt.

"It's a great city," voter Craig Irrgang said. "There's a lot of big problems complex problems."

To my wife, my son, my team, my city: Thank you.



WE DID IT ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/wc11Dcvjc3 — Rue Landau (@Rue_Landau) May 17, 2023

She's seemingly still on the campaign trail talking to voters. She says it's part of the job she will continue to do.

"Most people believe in the beauty of Philadelphia," Landau said. "Most people I met know that Philly is the greatest city in America and we have so much potential and we have to all come together."

While the general election isn't until November, Landau says she's already scheduling meetings so she's ready to go on day one.