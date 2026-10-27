New Jersey homeowner calls for change after car crashes into home: "We've lost almost everything"

There are renewed calls for change on a busy road in Burlington County, New Jersey, one day after a deadly crash in which a driver slammed into a home with a couple inside.

Betty Conklin is still trying to understand that her home of more than 50 years will never look the same again.

"It was a terrible accident," Conklin said as tears rolled down her face, "and we've lost almost everything in our house."

Conklin and her husband were in the family room Monday afternoon when police said a driver ran off Route 563 in Woodland Township and slammed into their master bedroom. They weren't hurt, and when they rushed outside, the car caught fire. Flames raced through the downstairs of the home and up into the second floor.

"I haven't been up there. I can't go up there," Conklin said. "It just makes me sick."

New Jersey State Police said the 82-year-old driver died and his 76-year-old wife was seriously injured. Police said the driver likely suffered a medical incident.

Conklin said there have been several other serious crashes in the area over the years. Some neighbors said something needs to be done.

"If you stand here all day long, all you hear is tires screeching because they're trying to recover from the turn," Ben Rinaudo said.

Rinaudo said his fence has been damaged at least seven times. He called the curve downright dangerous. Since moving in seven years ago, he has placed large logs in his yard serving as a barrier so he can safely get his mail. He's also installed a flashing arrow to alert drivers about the sharp curve.

"I put beacons all down my fence line," Rinaudo said. "I have reflectors everywhere."

Rinaudo said he's also contacted Burlington County in the past asking for safety improvements on the stretch of 563 outside his home. He's hoping the latest crash can spark change.

"I would like a guardrail, so at least it would maybe bounce them off or something," Rinaudo said. "I don't really know the solution."

Burlington County officials said they cannot comment until New Jersey State Police complete its investigation.