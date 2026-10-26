Car crashes into Burlington County, New Jersey, home, sparking fire

Firefighters are battling a house fire Monday afternoon after a driver crashed their car into a house in Burlington County, New Jersey.

Crews responded to the 4200 block of Pemberton Avenue in Woodland Township following reports of a vehicle crashing into a home and sparking a fire, according to the Hampton Lakes Volunteer Fire Company.

In a Facebook post, the volunteer fire company said the incident is "serious."

CBS News Philadelphia

Chopper 3 flew over the scene where a vehicle was lodged into the side of the home. The home sustained significant fire damage.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area.

It is unclear what caused the crash or whether anyone was injured.