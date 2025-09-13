1 teen dead, 1 injured after e-bike crashes into the side of school bus in Delaware, state police say

A teenage boy was killed and another was injured after the two were riding an electric bike and crashed into the side of a school bus in Dover, Delaware, Friday afternoon, state police said.

Delaware State Police believe a 16-year-old boy was driving the electric bike, or e-bike, with a 14-year-old boy as a passenger.

At around 4 p.m. Friday, investigators said the school bus, affiliated with the Caesar Rodney School District, was driving eastbound on West Lebanon Road as it approached an intersection with Royal Grant Way. The bus then shifted into the right lane to make a right turn onto Royal Grant Way. As the bus moved into the right turn lane, the e-bike was riding eastbound on a sidewalk path that also ran along the right turn lane, according to DSP.

Delaware State Police

The sidewalk where the e-bike was riding has a stop sign for cyclists posted ahead of the Royal Grant Way intersection, DSP said. However, as the bus made its turn onto Royal Grant Way, the e-bike didn't stop at the sign and hit the passenger side of the school bus.

The 14-year-old passenger was brought to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to DSP. State police also said the 16-year-old was brought to the hospital with severe injuries. Investigators said neither of the teens was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

According to DSP, the 75-year-old bus driver was not injured in the collision, and neither were the 21 elementary school students on board.

Authorities had the road closed for four hours while DSP investigated the crash and cleared the roadway.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call Master Corporal W. Booth at (302) 698-8451.