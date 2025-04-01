Roxborough shooting leaves man dead, Philadelphia police say

A shooting in Roxborough left a man in his 30s dead on Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to police.

Police said the man was taken to Roxborough Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

A suspect was seen running in the direction of a nearby ShopRite with a rifle after the shooting, according to police.

Police said they recovered a weapon, but no arrests have been made.

Earlier Tuesday, a man was critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood at a playground as city leaders gathered for an emergency meeting on rec center safety following a violent weekend.