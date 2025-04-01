Watch CBS News
Roxborough shooting leaves man dead, Philadelphia police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo,
Ben Payne

/ CBS Philadelphia

A shooting in Roxborough left a man in his 30s dead on Tuesday night, Philadelphia police said. 

The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to police. 

Police said the man was taken to Roxborough Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

lns-chopper-ridge-ave-shooting-040125-frame-64555.jpg
The shooting happened on the 7000 block of Ridge Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to police.

A suspect was seen running in the direction of a nearby ShopRite with a rifle after the shooting, according to police. 

Police said they recovered a weapon, but no arrests have been made. 

Earlier Tuesday, a man was critically injured in a shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood at a playground as city leaders gathered for an emergency meeting on rec center safety following a violent weekend.

