"It's kind of scary": Students return to class at Roxborough High after fatal quintuple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Students are back in class Wednesday morning at Roxborough High after five football players were shot outside of the school. Many of them are left devastated after gunmen ambushed several football players -- one of whom was killed.

There will be an entire team of counselors on campus at Roxborough High on Wednesday.

Students started arriving around 7 a.m. and they were greeted by a heavy police presence. Several officers are surrounding the school.

A couple of students said they're shaken up by this gun violence hitting so close to home.

Police say this shooting happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the 300 block of Fairway Terrace.

According to investigators, football players from Roxborough High, Northeast High and Boys' Latin Charter School were walking off the field after their scrimmage when they were suddenly ambushed.

Police say a green Ford Explorer drove up and the passengers inside started shooting at them.

Officers believe there were at least two shooters and they took off immediately after.

A 14 year-old boy was shot once in his left side and he later died at the hospital. Police identified him as Nicholas Elizalde of Havertown, Pennsylvania. He went to nearby Saul High School, but played for the Roxborough football team because Saul doesn't have one.

Another 14 year-old boy was shot once in his left thigh. A 17-year-old boy was shot four times – once in his right arm and three times in his left leg. Those two, along with a fourth shooting victim, are all in stable condition.

The fifth victim was treated at the scene for a graze wound.

As students arrived at school Wednesday morning, they said the gun violence is scary but they won't let it stop them from getting an education.

"It's really taken a toll on a lot of people," Jeremiah Pritchett, a student at Roxborough High said. "And really the gun violence should stop. But either way, I still want to go to school for the people who couldn't today and for the people who are in the hospital."

"It's kind of scary, I'm not going to lie," Zahraa Grasty, another student said. "Its crazy what happened. I'm just hoping one of my friends wasn't the ones that got shot."

A spokesperson from the union representing the teachers at Roxborough High said they acknowledged it's scary going to school the day after the shooting.

"I think when you're a teacher in Philadelphia, you're used to dealing with difficult situations, obviously not as difficult as this, so our teachers are always willing to stand up and put their needs to put the back burner and do what they need for their kids," LeShawna Coleman, a PFT Staff representative, said. " I told several teachers today if you need help, there's support for you in a certain classroom, please go. And they're like, 'I can't leave my students. I can't leave them. They need me right now.'"

Investigators say they've recovered 9mm, 40 caliber and 5.7x28 armor-piercing spent shell casings from the scene.

No arrests have been made.