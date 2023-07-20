How PennDOT plans to permanently fix Route 202 sinkhole in King of Prussia

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Lanes are still closed on Route 202 in King of Prussia as crews continue working to repair a sinkhole there. This, after the temporary fix only lasted a couple of days.

This is the second time in two weeks PennDOT is repairing the same sinkhole on 202/East Dekalb Pike. PennDOT said the first fix would be quick but temporary. Now, they're working on a permanent fix that will take longer to complete.

A PennDOT engineer said they are taking their time to make sure this fix lasts – and drivers say it will be worth it if it works.

"I hope it holds, I think the concrete will be a little stronger than just the asphalt," said King of Prussia resident, Mike Stevens.

Stevens said he noticed a problem just two days after the road reopened.

"I noticed there was a dip in the road, and then it rained and there was a big puddle," Stevens said. "Next thing you know, there was a PennDOT truck over it and then they closed the road."

PennDOT said a permanent fix would take a while. However, after having to shut down lanes again, engineer Sarah McInnis said that fix is happening right now.

The first layer going down is called a "flowable fill."

"I like to say it's stronger than soil and water won't erode it -- which is the problem with soil -- so, this material will stay where we put it," McInnis said.

The next layer is called "geo-grid," which is under the surface of I-95 right now.

"It would be straps, maybe about this wide, and you would roll it out over the surface and then just cut it as necessary," McInnis explained.

Then, McInnis said crews will lay concrete, with is much stronger than the asphalt that buckled on the road last weekend.

"It's the materials we use, the order in which we construct the repairs and the roadway itself," she said.

Stevens said he thinks all this work will make the road safer, this time.

"I will drive on it [and] I have confidence," Stevens said.

PennDOT officials said once the concrete is in place, crews must wait about 48 hours for it to dry before the stripping can start. They expect all lanes of 202 to open sometime next week.