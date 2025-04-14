Route 130 northbound closed in Logan Township, New Jersey, due to overturned tractor-trailer

A portion of Route 130 northbound in Logan Township is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer. According to NJDOT, all lanes in the area of CR 620/Center Square Road in Logan Township are closed, and motorists are advised to follow the posted detours along the route.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as crews began to work to remove the tractor-trailer, which had tipped over and landed in the marsh along the roadway.

According to Gloucester County officials, the driver of the truck wasn't hurt or taken to the hospital. The roadway is expected to remain closed throughout the morning commute.

This is a developing story and will be updated.